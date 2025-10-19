Palash Muchhal confirms wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana, says: 'She will soon become the daughter-in-law of...'

Music director and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has confirmed his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana. During an event at the State Press Club recently, Palash, who hails from Indore, was asked about his bond with Smriti. Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana have been dating for several years now.

Palash Muchhal confirms wedding with Smriti Mandhana

Reports have time and again speculated a relationship between Palash and Smriti. He often shares pictures with her on his Instagram. The two, however, have never publicly confirmed being a couple. As quoted by news agency PTI, Palash said, "She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that’s all I want to say. I've given you the headline." However, Palash didn't share any dates or other details about their wedding.

About Smriti Mandhana

Smriti, the vice-captain and opening batsman of Indian women's cricket team, is currently in Indore for the ICC Women's World Cup ODI match against England on Sunday. "My best wishes are with Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti (Mandhana). We always want the Indian cricket team to win every match and bring glory to the country," Palash said.

Earlier this year, in July, Palash shared a birthday post on Instagram for Smriti. He wrote, "From the very start, you’ve been my calm in the chaos, my biggest cheerleader, and the most inspiring soul I know — on the field and off it, You’ve shown me what grace under pressure looks like & what quiet strength truly is. Happiest Birthday Smritzzzzzzzzz @smriti_mandhana." They have been dating for several years now.]

About Palash's career

The musician-filmmaker is known for composing music for several Bollywood films along with his sister Palak Muchhal. Currently, he is shooting for his directorial venture, Raju Bajewala. The movie features Avika Gor and Chandan Roy in the lead roles.

His debut movie, Dishkiyaoon, released in March 2014. He has also composed music for Bhoothnath Returns, Dishkiyaoon, and Amit Sahni Ki List. His famous songs are Party Toh Banti Hai (Bhoothnath Returns), Tu hi hai Aashiqui (Dishkiyaoon) and What The Fark from Amit Sahni Ki List and Musafir.

He has acted in Ashutosh Gowariker's Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. He has composed several music videos, including Tu Jo Kahe, Nishaa, and Fans Nahi Friends.