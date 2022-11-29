Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / The Kashmir Files: Pallavi Joshi says Nadav Lapid is 'genocide denier' who used IFFI platform for 'political agenda'

The Kashmir Files: Pallavi Joshi says Nadav Lapid is 'genocide denier' who used IFFI platform for 'political agenda'

Updated on Nov 29, 2022 04:04 PM IST

Pallavi Joshi, who starred in and co-produced The Kashmir Files, has slammed Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's criticism of the film at IFFI 2022.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

The Kashmir Files’ actor and producer Pallavi Joshi has slammed Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid for his remarks on the film, where he called it vulgar and propaganda. Nadav, who is the IFFI jury head this year, said this at the prestigious festival. Pallavi added that it was ‘unfortunate’ that he used the platform for his ‘political agenda’. Also read: The Kashmir Files producer to Nadav Lapid: ‘We do not need your validation’

On Monday night, speaking at the 53rd International Film Festival of India, Nadav said he was shocked how a propaganda film like The Kashmir Files was showcased at the festival. A video of the speech went viral on social media. The Kashmir Files is a film based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Valley in 1990. In a detailed statement in response to Nadav, Pallavi Joshi, who starred in and co-produced the film, said, “For decades the international community remained silent on the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. After 3 decades, the Indian film industry finally realised that it needs to tell India's story truthfully and objectively.”

Referring to her husband and the film’s director Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi added, “Vivek and I were always aware that there are elements that would not like to see the stark truth on the screen, but it is very unfortunate that a creative platform was used for a political agenda to preserve an old, false and jaded narrative about Kashmir. We are overwhelmed by the way people of India rose to defend The Kashmir Files against the rude and vulgar statements of a genocide denier.”

Since Nadav’s statement, the film has received support from various actors and filmmakers and even Israeli diplomats in India, including the ambassador and the consul general. “I would like to assure our audience and supporters that The Kashmir Files remains a people's film. I also want to thank the Israeli Ambassador H.E Naor Gilon and the Consul General Shri Kobbi Shoshani for their support,” Pallavi added.

In his speech on Monday night, Nadav Lapid had referred to The Kashmir Files and said, “That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life.”

The Kashmir Files also starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumaar among others. The film, made on a modest budget, was a surprise hit at the box office and was, at one time, the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

