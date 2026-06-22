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Pankaj Kapur shares how 10-year-old Shah Rukh Khan became part of his NSD backstage memory: ‘He supplied samosas to us’

Pankaj Kapur reminisces about his NSD days, sharing a charming story of young Shah Rukh Khan supplying samosas during a theatre production. 

Jun 22, 2026 03:33 pm IST
By Riya Sharma
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Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur recently took a trip down memory lane and shared a heartwarming anecdote involving a young Shah Rukh Khan. Recalling his days as a student at the National School of Drama (NSD), Pankaj revealed that the Bollywood superstar once played a small but memorable role in the lives of aspiring actors backstage.

Shah Rukh Khan once served samosa to Pankaj Kapur in NSD

Pankaj Kapur recalls what 10-year-old Shah Rukh Khan used to do in NSD.

Speaking about a recent reunion with his former classmates on Kindle Cast's YouTube channel, Pankaj said that he had completed 50 years since graduating from NSD and hosted a get-together at his home. During the gathering, memories from their student days came flooding back, including stories from legendary theatre director Ebrahim Alkazi's productions staged at Purana Qila.

Pankaj recalled that Alkazi was simultaneously directing three major productions — Razia Sultan, Tughlaq and Andha Yug. The plays were staged against the backdrop of the fort's ancient walls, creating a grand and immersive theatrical experience.

The actor remembered a particular scene from Razia Sultan in which hungry citizens gathered before the ruler. As first-year students, Pankaj and his friends were cast as members of the crowd, while two of their classmates played soldiers. During the scene, the soldiers were required to throw naans into the crowd, and the students soon devised a clever plan.

Pankaj began his acting journey in theatre before making a mark on screen with powerful performances. Over the years, he has starred in critically acclaimed films such as Maqbool, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Ek Doctor Ki Maut, The Blue Umbrella and Jersey. He is also remembered for his iconic television roles in Karamchand and Office Office.

About Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film

With a career spanning more than three decades and numerous blockbuster hits, Shah Rukh Khan has earned the titles of Bollywood's "King Khan" and "Badshah". The actor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan in lead roles, alongside Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla and Arshad Warsi in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 December 2026.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

pankaj kapur national school of drama shah rukh khan
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