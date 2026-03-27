‘Ye tujhe chorr ke chala jaega’: Dina Pathak vehemently warned Supriya against marrying Pankaj Kapur
Supriya Pathak recounts her mother's disapproval of her relationship with Pankaj Kapur in early days of their relationship.
Actors Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur are among Bollywood's most loved veteran couples and have completed 38 years of togetherness. But did you know that their relationship saw a lot of protest from Supriya's mother, actor Dina Pathak in the early days?
In a new interview with Hauterfly, Supriya appeared with her daughter Sanah Kapur. They talked at length about mother-daughter bonds, specially one that Supriya shared with Dina and how things got tense when she learnt about her relationship with Pankaj.
Dina Pathak disapproved of Pankaj and Supriya's relationship
“My mother didn't like him. My mother didn't like me. Oh my god... My mother she didn't think that it was this relationship would work. Okay it’s been 38 years now but if she was alive she would still say ke ‘yeh tere ko chhod ke chala jayega’ (that he will leave you) why because I have really no idea.”
Dina Pathak even tried to break them up with help of lies but to no avail. "My mother tried everything to tell me that Pankaj is not the right person. She kind of supposedly investigated on him and found out that 'oh he vo daru bahut peeta hai' (he drinks a lot of alcohol). He has never had a drop... had alcohol in his whole life. But she investigated and found this out. So she would kind of bring up the topic or she would come up with this ki 'dekho ye toh ye karta hai, dekho ye toh ye karta hai' (see he does this, see he does that). It went on for a long time."
The straw that broke the camel's back
But when Supriya had had enough, she gave her an ultimatum. “Eventually I told one day that 'kuch aisa nahi hai (it's nothing like that), I am getting married on such and such a day. You want to come you come, you don't want to come don't come.' She looked at me very as if it’s the last straw... she said, 'tume paneer pasand hai?' (Do you like paneer?). I said I like paneer. She said, 'achha nahi vo Punjabi hai na toh paneer...' (Okay, well he's Punjabi, so paneer...). That was her last straw—implying that if you don't like paneer, you can't get married to him. So that is how it was.”
Supriya noted that just before her mother passed away, her perspective shifted significantly: "She thought that Pankaj was the only right person. He became her favorite, the only one she wanted around."
Supriya and Pankaj have a daughter named Sanah and a son named Ruhaan. He also has his oldest son, actor Shahid Kapoor from his first marriage to Neelima Azeem.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumya Srivastava
Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture.Read More
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