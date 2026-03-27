‘Ye tujhe chorr ke chala jaega’: Dina Pathak vehemently warned Supriya against marrying Pankaj Kapur

“My mother didn't like him. My mother didn't like me. Oh my god... My mother she didn't think that it was this relationship would work. Okay it’s been 38 years now but if she was alive she would still say ke ‘yeh tere ko chhod ke chala jayega’ (that he will leave you) why because I have really no idea.”

In a new interview with Hauterfly, Supriya appeared with her daughter Sanah Kapur. They talked at length about mother-daughter bonds, specially one that Supriya shared with Dina and how things got tense when she learnt about her relationship with Pankaj.

Actors Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur are among Bollywood's most loved veteran couples and have completed 38 years of togetherness. But did you know that their relationship saw a lot of protest from Supriya's mother, actor Dina Pathak in the early days?

Dina Pathak even tried to break them up with help of lies but to no avail. "My mother tried everything to tell me that Pankaj is not the right person. She kind of supposedly investigated on him and found out that 'oh he vo daru bahut peeta hai' (he drinks a lot of alcohol). He has never had a drop... had alcohol in his whole life. But she investigated and found this out. So she would kind of bring up the topic or she would come up with this ki 'dekho ye toh ye karta hai, dekho ye toh ye karta hai' (see he does this, see he does that). It went on for a long time."

The straw that broke the camel's back But when Supriya had had enough, she gave her an ultimatum. “Eventually I told one day that 'kuch aisa nahi hai (it's nothing like that), I am getting married on such and such a day. You want to come you come, you don't want to come don't come.' She looked at me very as if it’s the last straw... she said, 'tume paneer pasand hai?' (Do you like paneer?). I said I like paneer. She said, 'achha nahi vo Punjabi hai na toh paneer...' (Okay, well he's Punjabi, so paneer...). That was her last straw—implying that if you don't like paneer, you can't get married to him. So that is how it was.”

Supriya noted that just before her mother passed away, her perspective shifted significantly: "She thought that Pankaj was the only right person. He became her favorite, the only one she wanted around."

Supriya and Pankaj have a daughter named Sanah and a son named Ruhaan. He also has his oldest son, actor Shahid Kapoor from his first marriage to Neelima Azeem.