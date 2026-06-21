Actor who was once a rival to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan disappeared after debut; one rumour even declared him dead

Several newcomers dream to make it big in Bollywood. Just that one big break and their life will change forever. The same happened to this young actor back in the 90s and early 2000s, when Bollywood was going through a strange phase. The yesteryear actors had been relegated to character roles and the industry have chances to many newcomers. (Also read: One of the most promising faces of the 1990s, co-starred with Aishwarya Rai: Where is Chandrachur Singh now?) This actor debuted with a hit musical drama.

From Akshay Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan, these stars were merely trying to make themselves hold ground with their early films. Amid this, one actor broke the mould and delivered a big hit with their debut itself. But after that, he disappeared suddenly! We are talking about none other than Nakul Kapoor.

Nakul's early career Nakul's journey to stardom began in 1998 with the music album Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat Tumse. It became a hit, after which he was roped in to star in to star in films. His major break became the 2002 release, Tumse Achha Kaun Hai, heralding him as the new face of the leading man. His cute and lover boy persona made him an overnight sensation among audiences. The film also starred Kim Sharma, and Aarti Chabria. The love triangle at the film's core also moved fans.

Take a look at the hit song from his film: