‘Unke paas time kahan aapko block karne ka’: Paparazzo chides Rahul Vaidya as he questions why Virat Kohli blocked him

Singer Rahul Vaidya was questioned by the paparazzi over his latest remarks about cricketer Virat Kohli. Several videos of Rahul flying out of Mumbai airport emerged on social media platforms. In a video posted on Instagram by a paparazzo, Rahul had a brief conversation with the camerapersons. (Also Read | Rahul Vaidya says Virat Kohli blocked him after joke about Avneet Kaur; now his '2 kaudi' fans are abusing actor's wife) Rahul Vaidya questioned why Virat Kohli blocked him.

Rahul Vaidya talks about Virat Kohli

When the paparazzi questioned how he could call Virat “pagal (crazy)”, he clarified that he said "joker". When asked again why he would use the word, Rahul said, "If I show you the screenshots, the kind of abuses that were directed at me, my family and my wife..." Rahul was asked if Virat abused his family, and he said it was his fans.

Paparazzi defends Virat, questions Rahul's remarks

A paparazzo again said, "Aap Virat Kohli ko ghalat bologe toh gaali denge na woh log (If you say wrong things to him, then his fans will abuse you)." Rahul said, "I didn't say anything wrong to him. I'm the biggest fan of cricket. Kahi na kahi unhone block kyun kiya uska jawab toh mile na mujhe (He should speak up why he blocked me)?"

A paparazzo said, "Unke paas itna time kahan hoga sir aapko block karne ka (Where will he have the time to block you)." Rahul replied, "To bas theek hai bas, humare paas toh bahut hai (Ok fine then, I've a lot of time)."

All about Rahul Vaidya, Virat Kohli row

It all started after Rahul directed a comment hinting at Virat liking a post dedicated to actor Avneet Kaur. On Tuesday, Rahul claimed that Virat blocked him, adding that his fans abused him, his wife-actor Disha Parmar and sister Shruti Vaidya.

Initially, Rahul shared a video on his Instagram Stories in which he said, "Main kehna chahta hoon ki aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So, jo bhi ladki ho (I want to say that going forward, the algorithm might like many photos which I didn't do. So, the girls), please don’t do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram’s mistake, okay?"

In another story, he said, "So guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, as you all know. I think that, too, is an Instagram glitch. Virat Kohli didn't block me. Instagram k algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko ki, ‘Ek kaam kar, main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kardeti hoon’. Hain na (Instagram's algorithm told Virat Kohli, ‘I'll block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf’) Right?"

Next Rahul wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Virat Kohli’s fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!” He also said, "And now you are abusing me that's fine but you are abusing my wife my sister.. who have nothing to do with this! So I was right. That's why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke (worthless) jokers."

Recently, Virat found himself at the centre of a row after several users noticed that his verified Instagram account had liked a post from a fan page dedicated to actor Avneet Kaur. He shared a short note on his Instagram Stories to clear the air.