Paparazzo congratulates Rakul Preet Singh for ‘birthday wala post’ with Jackky Bhagnani. Watch her reaction

Rakul Preet Singh walked the ramp at a fashion show in Mumbai on Friday. However, when the paparazzi caught hold of her, they did not shy away from asking her about her surprise birthday post.

On her birthday earlier this week, Rakul had shared a picture with actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, confirming that she was dating him. For many, this came as a big surprise as there weren't any rumours about their secret relationship before this. +

As Rakul stormed from one location to another backstage in her deep blue lehenga, a paparazzo said ‘congratulations’. While Rakul smiled at first, she turned around and asked ‘kisliye (what for)?’ The photographer told her that it's for her birthday post. She, however, smiled wider and said, “Arre par woh koi announcement thodi hai (It wasn't any announcement)."

The birthday post showed Jackky and Rakul walking hand-in-hand, with their backs towards the camera. She wrote, "Thankyouuuu my (heart emoji)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! (heart emojis) here is to making more memories together (heart emojis) @jackkybhagnani."

Jackky also shared the same photo and wrote, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet." He added several hug emojis at the end.

Earlier in an interview with HT Brunch, Rakul had spoken about her ideal man. “I need the man to be taller than me for sure. Besides this, intellect is very important, he should be grounded and passionate too. A drive in life is very important for me,” she had said.

Rakul was recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson with Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. Her upcoming films include MayDay with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.