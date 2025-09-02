Param Sundari box office collection day 5: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's film shows spike, makes 34 crore

Param Sundari box office collection day 5: After a strong opening weekend, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari witnessed a spike in momentum on its fifth day at the domestic box office. The film, which had garnered a commendable ₹30 crore net collection in its first four days, added another ₹4.25 crore to its tally on Tuesday, 2 September 2025, bringing the total India net to approximately ₹34.25 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film had a good Tuesday after registering a 68% dip on Monday, when it made ₹3.25 crore after a ₹10.25 crore collection on Sunday. Param Sundari box office collection day 5: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer released on August 29.

Regional occupancy report

Among the cities, Jaipur led with the highest occupancy at 24.33%, peaking during the afternoon (31%) and evening (27%) shows. The National Capital Region (NCR) followed with a consistent 18.33% overall occupancy, performing steadily through afternoon and evening slots.

Bengaluru (17.67%) and Mumbai (16%) also contributed positively, particularly during evening screenings. Interestingly, Kolkata showed a low start (6% in the morning) but surged to 27% in the evening, reflecting a strong post-work audience.

In contrast, Surat (4.33%), Chandigarh (8.67%), Ahmedabad (9.67%), and Bhopal (9.67%) posted underwhelming numbers. Cities like Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Chennai remained in the mid-range, hovering between 11% to 14.67%, with their evening shows performing slightly better.

About Param Sundari

Param Sundari opened to a mixed response from audiences after its release on August 29. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review read, "Technically, the film scores in one aspect: its visuals. Shot across Kerala, the frames have a natural beauty that feels real, minus any heavy VFX. The music by Sachin-Jigar is serviceable, with Pardesiya being the only song that lingers after the credits roll. Overall, if rom-coms are meant to sweep you off your feet, Param Sundari barely manages a polite handshake.