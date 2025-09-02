Param Sundari worldwide box office collection day 4: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film crashes, yet to cross 50 cr

Param Sundari worldwide box office collection: After what seems to be a false dawn, Maddock Films' romantic comedy Param Sundari has crash-landed on its first Monday. The film saw a big 65% drop in domestic collections, and an even bigger one overseas, evaporating all chances of a big long run at the box office. Param Sundari worldwide box office collection day 4: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the film.

Param Sundari worldwide box office update

On Monday, the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor film earned just ₹3.50 crore net in India, as opposed to over ₹10 crore the previous day. This has taken Param Sundari's total domestic collections to ₹30.25 crore net ( ₹36.50 crore gross). Overseas, too, the film lost momentum on day 4, and its total haul in the international markets stands under $1.5 million currently (approximately ₹12.50 crore). This has taken Param Sundari's worldwide haul after four days to ₹49 crore.

Made on a budget of ₹60 crore, Param Sundari still needs quite a few crores to break even at the box office. That the film has not crossed ₹50 crore worldwide in four days is definitely a cause of concern for the romantic comedy. It remains to be seen if the film can see some sort of revival over the rest of the weekdays, but it would be against the flow.

About Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Param Sundari also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film received mixed reviews from critics, but has been praised for its music. However, it also received criticism for its stereotypical portrayal of Kerala and Malayali people.