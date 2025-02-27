Paresh Rawal calls Ranveer Singh's method acting process for Padmaavat 'galat tareeka': Kisi ko chaku maar doge aap

Actor Ranveer Singh had revealed that getting into the skin of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat was so intense that the character stayed with him even after the shoot was over. Is such an intense acting method favourable? Paresh Rawal does not think so, as he shared in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. (Also read: Ranveer Singh's Don 3 shoot to begin this year, confirms Farhan Akhtar: ‘I am not dodging any questions’) Paresh Rawal has given his opinion on Ranveer Singh's acting process.

What Paresh Rawal said

A clip of the interview surfaced on Reddit, where Paresh was seen disagreeing with the method acting process. The host told him how Ranveer shared that after the shoot of Padmaavat, he was depressed, and the character stayed with him. To this, Paresh said, “Agar aap aisa karte ho na bhaiya toh ye galat tarika hain. Aap ke andar saakshi bhaav hona chahiye. Accha mujhe ek baat bataiye ap jitna bhi daaru pee lo maa ya biwi ke palang pe jaake hi so jaate ho. Woh saakshi bhav hain na (If you follow such a process then it is wrong. You must have witness attitude in it. Even after you have a lot of alocohol, one still goes home to their mother or their wife. That is the witness attitude, right)?”

He concluded by saying, “Ye galat hain ki main role mein ghus gaya tha… toh kisi ko chaku maar doge aap (This is wrong that for a role you forget everything… so one can also stab someone like that)?”

Reddit reacts

Many users on Reddit did not agree with Paresh's logic and said that both sides of the process could coexist. A user commented, “What sort of an explanation was this? I mean I get what he's trying to say that nobody should be that invested in a role once the job is done but could've explained better.”

A second user wrote, “As much as I admire him, he is wrong because that’s not his method. Heath ledger is one example, and Vikram from the Tamil industry is another. People have their own methods for achieving the best possible performance. Hrithik Roshan once said he locked himself in a room for many days to understand the role and character and all that.”

A user called out Paresh's illogical example, and said: “Whaaat? Did Paresh really bring in the comparison of sleeping in your mom's bed vs wife's? Like what kind of comparison is that? What is even the point of what he's trying to make???”

Padmaavat was re-released in theatres on February 6. It tells a 13th-century tale of Queen Padmavati (Deepika Padukone), celebrated for her beauty and wisdom, and her husband, Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) of Mewar. The story unfolds as Sultan Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh), driven by obsession and ambition, invades Chittor in his quest for Padmavati, who goes to great lengths to protect her kingdom and its values. Ranveer's performance received high acclaim and fetched him a Filmfare Award.