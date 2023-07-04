Parineeti Chopra gets warm welcome in Amritsar in unseen video, Raghav Chadha's sweet gesture towards her impresses fans

Last week, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared identical photos from their visit to Amritsar. Videos and pictures of the actor and her fiance from Amritsar were also shared on paparazzi and fan pages. Now, an unseen video of the couple from Amritsar airport has surfaced online, where the Aam Aadmi Party leader is seen with Parineeti as they get a warm welcome. Raghav's sweet gesture towards Parineeti also grabbed the attention of fans. Also read: Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's rumoured wedding venue in Udaipur Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's unseen video is winning hearts on the internet.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's unseen video

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha arrived at Amritsar airport on Friday. As the two walked surrounded by Raghav's entourage and security personnel, a bevy of people, including some officers, came to receive them. Parineeti and Raghav wore cream and grey-white ethnic outfits, respectively.

As someone welcomed Raghav with a flower bouquet, the AAP leader promptly directed the person towards Parineeti as he gestured the bouquet should be given to her. Thereafter, another person gave a flower bouquet to the actor as he welcomed her to Amritsar.

Fans react to video

Many on social media were impressed with Raghav's gesture towards Parineeti. Commenting on a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, a person wrote for Raghav, "What a gentleman!" One more said, "So sweet..." Another comment read, "They are made for each other."

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's recent visit

Newly-engaged couple Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha took some time out of their busy schedules and visited Amritsar over the weekend, where they sought blessings at Shri Harmandir Sahib. Pictures and videos from the couple's Amritsar visit were widely shared online.

Parineeti and Raghav also shared the same picture from their visit on Instagram. In her caption, Parineeti wrote, "My visit this time was even more special, with him by my side." Meanwhile, Raghav wrote in his caption, “Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With Parineeti Chopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today.”

Parineeti-Raghav engagement

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13. The ceremony was held in Kapurthala House in New Delhi with the couple's closest friends and family in attendance, including Priyanka Chopra.

A couple of weeks later, videos and photos of Parineeti and Raghav from Rajasthan had surfaced online as they visited various locations, scouting for their wedding venue. They are reportedly planning to marry later this year.

