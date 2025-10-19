Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha blessed with baby boy: ‘Now we have everything’

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha have entered a new phase of their life by welcoming their first baby. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy. Actor Parineeti Chopra with husband, politician Raghav Chadha shared the pregnancy news in August.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha announce arrival of baby

On Sunday, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took to Instagram to share a joint note to announce the news of their baby. The note read, “He's finally here! Our baby boy.”

“And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything,” the note added, with the couple signing off, “With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav”.

They posted the note without a caption, letting an evil eye emoji do all the talking.

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that Parineeti was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

“Parineeti Chopra has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi. Raghav is with his wife during this special time. They are expecting the arrival of the baby anytime now,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Not just Raghav, but both Parineeti’s and Raghav’s families are by her side as they eagerly await the arrival of the baby.

“The whole family is so excited about the arrival of the baby, and they are all by Parineeti’s side. This Diwali feels extra special for them as it is bringing even more joy and celebration with the little one on the way,” added the insider.

About Parineeti and Raghav

In August, Parineeti and Raghav took to Instagram to announce that they are having their first baby. “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure,” they wrote in a joint post, sharing a picture of a white and gold cake with 1 + 1 = 3 written on it, along with the design of baby feet. They also shared a video of Parineeti and Raghav taking a walk in a park while sweetly holding hands.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. They got married in September of the same year at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Raghav hinted on The Great Indian Kapil Show in August that they will have a baby soon and said, “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge! (We’ll give you good news soon!)”