Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share pics as they speak at London School of Economics event

Actor Parineeti Chopra and husband-politician Raghav Chadha recently spoke at the London India Forum 2024 hosted at London School of Economics (LSE). Taking to Instagram, the couple shared pictures and photos from the event. (Also Read | Chamkila: Netflix announces release date of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's film) Parineeti Chopra. Kabir Khan and and Raghav Chadha at an LSE event.

Parineeti Chopra speaks at LSE

In the first photo posted by Parineeti, she stood outside a building, which had LSE written on it. For the event, Parineeti wore a black sweater, grey skirt, tights and a coat. She smiled as she posed for the photo. In another photo she sat on the dais, while talking. Director Kabir Khan was seen next to Parineeti in another photo as they spoke at the same session.

Parinneti pens note

Sharing the photos, Parineeti wrote, “Had a great conversation at London India Forum 2024. Engaging in meaningful dialogue at the institution that inspires so many people all around the world is truly a privilege. Thankful for this enriching opportunity…”

Raghav shares post

Posting pictures as he spoke at the event, Raghav Chadha wrote, "Delighted to have had an interactive session at London India Forum 2024, hosted at the LSE. Engaging in dialogue at the institution that shaped me is always a privilege. Grateful for the enriching opportunity. #LSE #LondonIndiaForum2024 @lsesuindiaforum @indie_traveller."

About Parineeti and Raghav

Parineeti and Raghav were invited for a panel discussion at the London School of Economics. London will always remain special to Parineeti and Raghav as their love blossomed there. The couple first met at the ICC Young Leaders Forum, where they were felicitated with awards.

Parineeti's upcoming films

Parineeti will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila, helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Amar. Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band, were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

