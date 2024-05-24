Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha visit Siddhivinayak for blessings after his eye operation

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha made their first public appearance since his eye operation in London. On Friday, the couple was spotted in Mumbai when they stepped out to offer prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple. (Also read: Raghav Chadha doing well after eye surgery; Parineeti Chopra is with him in London) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were twinning in white.

The visit comes shortly after the news of Raghav undergoing eye surgery in London.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Spiritual outing

Several images and videos from the outing have emerged on social media. In the video, posted by Viral Bhayani, one can see Parineeti wearing a cream-coloured ethnic wear, completing the look with simple makeup. She tied her hair in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, Raghav was seen in a white kurta and pyjama. He was wearing black sunglasses in a bid to protect his eyes after the surgery. The couple seemed happy as they greeted the paps with folded hands.

“Thank you,” Parineeti was seen saying to the photographers. Raghav was also seen protecting his wife from the crowd that gathered outside the temple to catch a glimpse of the couple.

About Raghav’s surgery

Raghav's absence in India amid the Lok Sabha elections had raised eyebrows. However, an AAP minister had clarified that he had gone to London to treat a serious eye ailment that could have led to blindness.

Raghav recently underwent vitrectomy, which is an emergency eye surgery to treat a retinal hole.

On May 1, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj addressed the reason behind AAP party leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha's absence during the crucial election period. He shared that it was due to a critical eye complication.

Later, Hindustan Times reported that he was doing well in London. “He is on complete bed rest. He had a hole in one of the retinae, which was followed by some complications, due to which he could have lost his eyesight. That’s the reason he had to undergo the surgery immediately,” shared a family relative, adding, “Before the surgery, there was no guarantee that the issue would get resolved. It was a risky surgery. However, the surgery went fine, and he is on the road to recovery”.

Raghav got married to Parineeti in Udaipur in September 2023. Their wedding was an intimate affair with family members and close friends in presence.