Parineeti Chopra reveals she has been 'quietly' shooting during pandemic

Actor Parineeti Chopra, who is vacationing in London with her elder sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas these days, conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram recently, where one of her fans asked her when is she announcing her next film.

A fan asked her, "When are you announcing the next film? We've been waiting since March when you said next week."

Replying to her fan, the actor disclosed that she had been shooting 'quietly' during the pandemic.

"There are so many factors involved in announcing a film! I'll just say this- I have been shooting during the pandemic (quietly), so trust me, a couple of announcements will come soon. Thank you for the love."

In a Ask Me Anything session hosted in June, Parineeti Chopra spoke about her 3 releases this year-- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina and The Girl On The Train.

"2021 will remain a special year for me. It's the year I released 3 films within a single month, and all 2 gave me back all the love and critics reviews. Cannot be more grateful," she said.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-starring Arjun Kapoor.

She will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the film.