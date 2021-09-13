Parineeti Chopra shares glimpse of her shoe collection, fan wants to know why she has so many 'white shoes'

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Monday shared a picture of her shoe collection. Her large collection surprised both her fans and her friends. Sharing the picture, Parineeti wrote, “Be ready in 5, I promise!”

The picture showed Parineeti in a bathrobe in the process of selecting a shoe. The collection showed several rows of footwear. Reacting to the picture, tennis player Sania Mirza commented: “So jealous .. WANT!!!” Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra also commented and wrote: “I’m properly proud.”

Replying to her claim in the caption, a fan wanted to know: “Are you sure that you will take just 5 minutes?” Another fan felt it was just a waste of money. She asked: “Why so many pairs of white shoes? Simply waste of money.” A third fan joked: “You have a museum of shoes, Pari.”

After a lull of nearly two years, Parineeti was back in news for three back-to-back film releases. The Hindi adaptation of The Girl on the Train released on Netflix in February. Her much-delayed Dibakar Banerjee film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opened in theatres in March this year. Finally, a little later in March, the Saina Nehwal biopic landed in theatres across the country.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra says she was ‘very unhappy’ with her work, ‘knew it was a bad film’ on many occasions

Though the theatrical run of the latter two films was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, the films were subsequently released on streaming platforms. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed how she had made a conscious decision to stay away from her girl-next-door image. She said: “I myself was feeling a bit saturated with the kind of work that was being offered and the kind of work that I was choosing for myself. You know when I did certain type of roles and did it well on screen then nobody envisioned me doing anything different. But I always had faith in myself and I wanted to do something different and wanted to surprise the audience, and shock them.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON