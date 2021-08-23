Parineeti Chopra shares pics from her childhood in 'katori cut', calls it 'budget-friendly, gender fluid'

It's always a delight for fans when celebrities give a glimpse of their childhood. Actor Parineeti Chopra has upped the fun quotient with her latest throwback images.

On Monday, Parineeti shared a late-rakhi post on her Instagram and uploaded childhood photos with her brothers Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra.

"My rakhi post as late as their rakhi gifts. Where dem at @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99 (Yes, I see my haircut. Answers in my stories)," she captioned the post.





In the pictures, the Ishaqzaade star can be seen with short hair. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Parineeti wrote a witty caption on her 'katora' hairdo along with more throwback photos.

"There seems to be unprecedented interest in my haircut. Allow me to introduce you to the 'katori cut' from the 90s (Katori = bowl)," she wrote.

Taking this further, she hilariously described the process of the cut.

Parineeti Chopra's katori cut explainer.





"You literally put a large bowl on the head and cut around it. Budget-friendly; gender fluid and forward-thinking. Forward-thinking because this haircut grows into fashionable bangs and a bob."

Finally, Parineeti credited her mother for this 'profitable decision'.

"For further questions, please contact my mom who made this profitable decision for me," she signed off.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra says she was ‘very unhappy’ with her work, ‘knew it was a bad film’ on many occasions

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which also starred Arjun Kapoor.

She will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.