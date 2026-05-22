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Parineeti Chopra talks about balancing motherhood and work, stresses need for postpartum support: ‘It’ll never be easy'

Parineeti Chopra discussed about motherhood and postpartum support for mothers after welcoming her son, Neer last year. 

May 22, 2026 02:09 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra embraced motherhood when she welcomed her son, Neer, with Raghav Chadha in October 2025. The actor has now returned to work and, in a recent interview with Zoom, opened up about postpartum depression, the importance of family support, and balancing work with motherhood.

Parineeti Chopra talks about postpartum depression

Parineeti Chopra talks about balancing work and motherhood.

Parineeti said that many people assume the difficult phase ends once a baby is born and the pregnancy is over. However, she stressed that mothers continue to require proper medical care and emotional support even after childbirth. She added that medical assistance, awareness and a strong support system for a woman after delivering a baby are extremely important.

She said, “Unfortunately, the term depression is often misused by some people. They are just like, ‘Oh, she’s sad’. But she’s dealing with a painful delivery, painful recovery, a hormonal crash and an emotional crash. She’s feeding a baby and taking care of a human being. It’s not just about taking care of the baby. Sometimes that’s the easy part, and the woman is going through much more.”

Parineeti will next be seen in the series Talaash: A Mother's Search. Directed by Rensil D'Silva, the mystery thriller also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget, Sumeet Vyas, Anup Soni and Harleen Sethi in key roles.

The show follows the story of a grieving mother whose world comes to a standstill after her child is abducted. Every year, she receives anonymous photographs of the missing child, haunting reminders that keep her pain alive while also fuelling a fragile sense of hope. The series is slated to release on Netflix, although the exact release date has not yet been announced.

 
parineeti chopra postpartum depression
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