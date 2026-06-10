Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan hopes Alpha Alia Bhatt wins hearts after teaser release: ‘From breaking hearts to bones’
After the latest in YRF's spy universe, Alpha's teaser was released on Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan showered love on the lead stars, Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol.
The teaser for Shiv Rawail’s Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sharvari and Anil Kapoor, was dropped on Wednesday. The film’s first glimpse showed Alia’s character, Sita, kicking some butt and in her element. Shah Rukh Khan, who’s also part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe with Pathaan, hoped that the next film would win hearts. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan sends love to ‘adorable’ Alia Bhatt after watching action-packed Alpha teaser)
Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan sends love to Alpha Alia Bhatt
In a post about the newly released teaser for Alpha on X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh noted that Alia has gone from breaking hearts to breaking bones. “Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding.” The Bollywood star also hoped that Alpha would win hearts, writing, “ May Alpha win hearts and still leave some villains standing for the sequel. Go get them Sigma girl!”
Shah Rukh also sent his love to Bobby and the rest of the team, writing, “Lord Bobby….you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team. @aliaa08 @thedeol @yrf @shivrawail.” Shah Rukh and Alia previously worked together in the coming-of-age drama Dear Zindagi (2016). The actor also made a cameo in Alia and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022).{{/usCountry}}
Shah Rukh also sent his love to Bobby and the rest of the team, writing, “Lord Bobby….you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team. @aliaa08 @thedeol @yrf @shivrawail.” Shah Rukh and Alia previously worked together in the coming-of-age drama Dear Zindagi (2016). The actor also made a cameo in Alia and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022).{{/usCountry}}
Fans were thrilled to see Shah Rukh’s support for the Alpha teaser, with one X user calling them by their names in Dear Zindagi and writing, “Dr Jug and Kaira.” “Should we expect your cameo in the movie??” wrote another fan, hoping for a Pathaan-Alpha crossover. “Srk cheering his lil one. My heart is full. Witnessing greatness cheer on greatness is my favorite hobby,” commented an emotional fan. Many others also commented, hoping that he would make a cameo in the film.
About Alpha{{/usCountry}}
Fans were thrilled to see Shah Rukh’s support for the Alpha teaser, with one X user calling them by their names in Dear Zindagi and writing, “Dr Jug and Kaira.” “Should we expect your cameo in the movie??” wrote another fan, hoping for a Pathaan-Alpha crossover. “Srk cheering his lil one. My heart is full. Witnessing greatness cheer on greatness is my favorite hobby,” commented an emotional fan. Many others also commented, hoping that he would make a cameo in the film.
About Alpha{{/usCountry}}
Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, based on a story by Uday Chopra and a screenplay by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan. The film follows Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025) in the YRF spy universe.
The newly released teaser introduces Bobby and Alia as ‘Baba’ and ‘Sita’ with the former training the latter to be lethal since her childhood. They are part of a secret programme called Alpha to train India’s next-gen soldiers. Some online wondered why the teaser did not feature Sharvari, despite her being in the thumbnail. The film will be released in theatres on July 3.
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