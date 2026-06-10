Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan hopes Alpha Alia Bhatt wins hearts after teaser release: ‘From breaking hearts to bones’

The teaser for Shiv Rawail’s Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sharvari and Anil Kapoor, was dropped on Wednesday. The film’s first glimpse showed Alia’s character, Sita, kicking some butt and in her element. Shah Rukh Khan, who’s also part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe with Pathaan, hoped that the next film would win hearts. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan sends love to ‘adorable’ Alia Bhatt after watching action-packed Alpha teaser)

Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan sends love to Alpha Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan are both part of the YRF spy universe with Alpha and Pathaan.

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In a post about the newly released teaser for Alpha on X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh noted that Alia has gone from breaking hearts to breaking bones. “Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding.” The Bollywood star also hoped that Alpha would win hearts, writing, “ May Alpha win hearts and still leave some villains standing for the sequel. Go get them Sigma girl!”

Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding.

May Alpha win hearts and still leave some villains standing for the sequel.

Go get them Sigma girl! Lord Bobby….you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best… https://t.co/ffIgkKWsSu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 10, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} Shah Rukh also sent his love to Bobby and the rest of the team, writing, “Lord Bobby….you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team. @aliaa08 @thedeol @yrf @shivrawail.” Shah Rukh and Alia previously worked together in the coming-of-age drama Dear Zindagi (2016). The actor also made a cameo in Alia and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah Rukh also sent his love to Bobby and the rest of the team, writing, “Lord Bobby….you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team. @aliaa08 @thedeol @yrf @shivrawail.” Shah Rukh and Alia previously worked together in the coming-of-age drama Dear Zindagi (2016). The actor also made a cameo in Alia and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were thrilled to see Shah Rukh’s support for the Alpha teaser, with one X user calling them by their names in Dear Zindagi and writing, “Dr Jug and Kaira.” “Should we expect your cameo in the movie??” wrote another fan, hoping for a Pathaan-Alpha crossover. “Srk cheering his lil one. My heart is full. Witnessing greatness cheer on greatness is my favorite hobby,” commented an emotional fan. Many others also commented, hoping that he would make a cameo in the film. About Alpha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were thrilled to see Shah Rukh’s support for the Alpha teaser, with one X user calling them by their names in Dear Zindagi and writing, “Dr Jug and Kaira.” “Should we expect your cameo in the movie??” wrote another fan, hoping for a Pathaan-Alpha crossover. “Srk cheering his lil one. My heart is full. Witnessing greatness cheer on greatness is my favorite hobby,” commented an emotional fan. Many others also commented, hoping that he would make a cameo in the film. About Alpha {{/usCountry}}

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Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, based on a story by Uday Chopra and a screenplay by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan. The film follows Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025) in the YRF spy universe.

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The newly released teaser introduces Bobby and Alia as ‘Baba’ and ‘Sita’ with the former training the latter to be lethal since her childhood. They are part of a secret programme called Alpha to train India’s next-gen soldiers. Some online wondered why the teaser did not feature Sharvari, despite her being in the thumbnail. The film will be released in theatres on July 3.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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