Pathaan writer Abbas Tyrewala finds it 'cliched to see another Muslim villain' in cinema, discusses Aurangzeb as bad guy

Filmmaker and writer Abbas Tyrewala has criticised the increasing number of Muslim villains in Hindi films, saying that he has begun to 'cringe' at the political stance of modern films. Abbas directed Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and has worked on the dialogue of films like War, 2.0, and Pathaan. (Also read: Rohit Shetty on criticism of Muslim representation in Sooryavanshi: 'Hindu villains did not create an issue earlier') Abbas Tyrewala has discussed the increasing number of Muslim villains in Hindi films.

Abbas Tyrewala on Muslim villains in Bollywood

In an interaction with Lallantop, Abbas said, “Earlier, films were made by highly individualistic filmmakers. I worked with like-minded people, and there were hardly instances when the villainy or the political stance of a film made me cringe. But now, it isn’t the same. And I am not saying this because I am an Indian Muslim, but just that, from a writing point of view, it is just cliched to see another Muslim villain.”

The writer is currently working on the Hindi dialogue of Pawan Kalyan's Telugu period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film features Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb as the antagonist. The character was the villain in the recent Hindi hit Chhaava as well. “When Aurangzeb is the villain, there is a sense of importance that is accorded with his representation. Of course, there is the truth, which can’t be denied because it is there in our history, and then there is the exaggeration of truth for cinematic purposes. But there is no denying that what happened had happened,” Abbas said.

About Abbas Tyrewala

Abbas began his career as a lyricist with Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001. He wrote the lyrics for several hit songs in films like Dum and Munnabhai MBBS. He later turned director with the 2008 hit Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. He only directed one more film after that - Jhootha Hi Sahi. In recent years, Abbas has worked as a screenwriter, contributing to the dialogue in blockbusters like Bang Bang, War, 2.0, and Pathaan.