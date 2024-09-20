Abbas Tyrewala recalls Aamir Khan's response to Jaane Tu sequel about Jai-Meghna's affair: ‘It is the stupidest thing’

Abbas Tyrewala's Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008) is considered on of the most iconic films of his career. The filmmaker recently spoke about his idea of the sequel to the Imran Khan-Genelia Deshmukh starrer romantic-comedy. Abbas, in an interview with Cyrus Broacha for his YouTube channel said that Aamir Khan was not very impressed with his story about Jai and Aditi's separation. (Also read: Imran Khan reveals if he is considering Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel for his comeback) Abbas Tyrewala shared Aamir Khan's reaction on his idea of sequel to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

Abbas Tyrewala on Aamir's reaction to Jaane Tu sequel

While recalling his discussion with Aamir about Jaane Tu… sequel, Abbas stated that, "I don’t know if I am allowed to say this. Mr Aamir Khan is rather sensitive about what should be spoken of and what not but shortly after Jaane Tu, I came up with an idea for the sequel." He also said, "Even I wasn’t sure if I was joking or not. I took it to Khan saab and I told him that the film starts with Jay and Aditi living separately. They are separated and Jay has an affair with Meghna. Aamir said ‘I don’t care who makes the sequel to Jaane Tu, it will never be you.' He said this is the stupidest thing.” The filmmaker ended up laughing about the funny anecdote.

About Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Apart from Imran and Genelia, Jaane Tu… also featured Prateik Babbar, Manjri Fadnis, Murali Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Naseeruddin Shah, Paresh Rawal, Nirav Mehta, Alishka Varde, Karan Makhija and others in crucial roles. Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan also had special appearances in the film. The film was co-produced by Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan.

Abbas Tyrewala's Bollywood career

Abbas is known for making his directorial debut with Imran Khan-Genelia Deshmukh starrer Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na produced by Aamir Khan. His last directorial was Jhootha Hi Sahi featuring John Abraham. Abbas is also credited for writing dialogues for popular Bollywood films such as Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019). He also wrote the dialogues for Siddharth Anand's spy action-thriller Pathaan (2023) produced by Aditya Chopra. The movie featured Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashuotsh Rana, Prakash Belawadi, Ekta Kaul, Manish Wadhwa and others in pivotal characters.