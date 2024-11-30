Patralekhaa recalls being ‘super upset’ after being rejected for Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Patralekhaa looks back

In an interview with Mashabla India, Patralekhaa looked back at her experience and how she handled the rejection.

Patralekhaa said, “Before CityLights, I was auditioning for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Luv sir was taking the auditions, and his auditions are always very elaborate. There was Nushrratt, Kartik, Omkar, Sunny, and many other girls. These three-four people were finalised, and they wanted 2 more new faces. I auditioned, and felt that I will get this role. Then later on, I was in the gym, and Luv Ranjan called me. Phone tab aata hai jab aapko milta hai (You get a call when you bag the role). He asked me to come over and I felt so excited. I took a shower and wore my best clothes to head over to his office".

Patralekhaa was initially upset about the rejection.

She added, “He sat me down and no one was there, it was just me and him. In my mind, I thought that he will break the good news and people will come in with flowers, chocolates, and cakes. He said, ‘Yaar, yeh jaane de (Let this one go)’. At that moment, I felt really bad and thought, ‘How can he just call me and say no to my face, its not cool’. I came out and was super upset. I went back home and it dawned upon me later that he gave me so much respect as an artist and actor. He calls me to his office and says, ‘Beta nahi hopaaya, but hum aage jaake kaam karenge na (Child, it couldn’t work out this time, but we’ll work together in the future)’. That’s a lot, and I think that’s why I got Wild Wild Punjab”.

Pyaar ka Punchnama was released in 2011, and worked well at the box office. Pyaar Ka Punchnama featured Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Divyenndu, Omkar Kapoor, Ishita Raj Sharma, and Sonnalli Seygall.

About Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa made her web debut with Bose: Dead/Alive (2017). She has featured in projects such as Love Games, Nanu Ki Jaanu, Badnaam Gali, Wild Wild Punjab, Cheers, Teerandaz and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.