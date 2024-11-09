IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack actor Patralekhaa on the shift in her career: I am finally getting offers now

Patralekhaa has hit a significant milestone, marking 10 years in the industry. The actor debuted alongside her now-husband Rajkummar Rao in Citylights (2014). While she has consistently prioritised the quality of her work, her project count has not been particularly high. This year, however has brought her mainstream recognition through two back-to-back projects— IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and Wild Wild Punjab. “I’m excited what people are coming to me with. I am getting offers now, that was not happening earlier,” she says. Patralekhaa

The 34-year-old is still learning how to gauge success, particularly in the absence of box office figures for web series. “I don’t know how you measure it here. I’m getting so much love from people, I suppose that’s the measurement,” she shares, adding, “People are reaching out to me, meeting me at the airport or while I’m out for a meal. The reviews I got for both projects have been overwhelming, I didn’t expect it to pop this way.”

Now that offers are flowing in, does she seek advice on choosing roles? “I have stopped (taking advice). Nobody else would know what’s good for you. You have to go to the set and do what’s the best for you and enjoy every character,” the actor signs off