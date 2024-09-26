Menu Explore
Patralekhaa found husband Rajkummar Rao ‘very creepy’ at first: I was scared

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Sep 26, 2024 02:10 PM IST

In a recent interview, actor Patralekhaa spoke about meeting her husband and actor Rajkummar Rao for the first time.

Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are known for giving fans major relationship goals with their love story. They met at a music video shoot and found a way to each other. Now, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, she looked back at her amusing first impression of Rajkummar, confessing, thatshe thought he was very creepy. Also read: Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao: 10 sweetest pics of him with wife Patralekha that make us believe in the power of love

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for over a decade, got married on November 15, 2021.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for over a decade, got married on November 15, 2021.

Recalling her first reaction

Looking back at her first meeting with Rajkummar, Patralekhaa said she never imagined that he would go on to have a successful career.

She said, “I had just seen LSD. His first film. About three days later, one of my school friends called me, she said, ‘Could you do this video for me, it’s a music video, and I am calling this other actor called Rajkummar. He was just in LSD.’ I said, ‘Ruksana, no, I am not coming because I think he is very creepy and I was scared'. She was like, ‘Nothing will happen, we will send you a car, and why don’t you get your sister along with you?’ I was like, ‘Okay, let’s see.'”

The actor added, “I made my sister sit between me and Raj, and they started chit-chatting. I was feeling weird because he was that creepy guy from that movie. So, I was pinching her, and said do not talk to him. And eventually, it was bit awkward, because the ride was also long from Mumbai to Pune. So, he was like, ‘Hey, what do you do?’ I am like, ‘I have done these couple of ads’. And the moment I said that, I saw there was some shift. And as the story goes, he had seen that particular ad and he was like, ‘I wanna marry this girl’.”

She said she fell for Rajkummar when she spent three days with him shooting for the music video. She found he was a different human being, “someone who loved art and was passionate about his work”. And she couldn’t stop falling in love with him.

More about the couple

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated each other for over a decade, and got married on November 15, 2021. They announced the news on social media, writing, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond”.

They have worked together on various projects, including the highly acclaimed film Citylights and the web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

