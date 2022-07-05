Pooja Bhatt shares an old pic of mother Kiran on her birthday, fans react

Actor, filmmaker Pooja Bhatt treated fans to a throwback picture of her mother Kiran Bhatt on her birthday. Kiran was previously known as Lorraine Bright. Pooja wished her a happy birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday Ma! Here’s to the best phase of your life physically, emotionally & spiritually! Stay blessed!” (Also read: Pooja Bhatt pledges not to use animals in films)

The monochrome picture featuring Kiran appears to be taken during her youth. In the picture, she is seen directly looking toward the camera. It can instantly remind anyone of Pooja’s good looks. Reacting to it, Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, “Happy birthday to your Mom.”

Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, “Now I know where she gets her good looks from.” Another fan added, “Aww she almost looks like you. BTW gorgeous.” “She is proud to have a daughter like you Pooja ma’am,” commented yet another user.

Pooja Bhatt's post on Instagram.

Pooja is the eldest daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, from his first marriage with Kiran. Pooja also has a younger brother, Rahul Bhatt. After Mahesh’s separation from Kiran, the director married Soni Razdan. Later, the couple was blessed with two daughters, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

Talking about her equation with Mahesh, Pooja had once told Stardust that she did initially resent Mahesh for leaving her mother. She said that she "used to hate Soni for snatching away" her father. "There used to be times when I used to flare up at the very mention of her name,” she added.

However, Pooja now shares a healthy bond with Mahesh, Soni and their daughters. “Time healed my heartaches as well. We began by saying hi, hello and then onto making small talk. It took off from there and now we are good friends. Now they get along fine," Pooja said in an interview.

Pooja was last seen in Bombay Begums.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON