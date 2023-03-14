Poonam Rajput: I want to select my roles wisely

Actor Poonam Rajput admits television has helped her remain relevant in Mumbai. However, she still finds it difficult to connect with the medium.

“I have no problem working on TV, but the fact is that I don’t connect with the content there also the way actors pursue the characters is totally unrelatable to me. Playing a strong character in Begum Jaan, a small role in Mirzapur-2 or a pivotal one in my upcoming film, directed by Anurag (Kashyap) sir, is something I can relate with. Moreover, they all are in a realistic zone,” says the actor.

Rajput adds, “To play a small part in big projects that reach large audience is much better than playing a lead and not seen by anyone. I have been there and done that! Now, I want to select my roles wisely and work with people who matter. I guess, being on this path I may get less work but in the long run it will surely pay off.

Hailing from Dharmshala, Rajput had been part of Punjabi industry before shifting to Mumbai. “During my college days, someone spotted me and offered me a music video which fetched me ₹5,000 and within next three months I shot for 30 more Punjabi music videos. I relocated with very less aspirations. I decided that I will do some serials, make a name and get married. But life is not so simple and easy. Earlier, I did number of episodes for Savdhaan India, Crime Patrol and character roles in serials No Bole Tum..., Laut Aao Trisha and Tenali Rama. I even did a Punjabi film What the Jatt but knew that this is not the end”

Her next film Chaar Chappalein, was recently screened at the International Film Festival Rotterdam.

“I play the female lead in the film opposite Randeep Jha. The film spans over 70 years, and it also stars Manav Kaul. I am not allowed to talk much about it, but Anurag sir told me that it will be screened in India as well. I was casted in the film by Physicswalla actor Shriidhar Dubey. My role is of an under-privileged girl. I hope it opens more doors for me.”

Rajput will be shooting for an OTT series Leg Piece. “The shoot will start soon. There are other projects as well but as I become a bit superstitious, I would like to talk about them on the right time.”