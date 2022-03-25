Post Kejriwal’s 'upload on YouTube' comment, Anupam Kher tells fans ‘ab toh Kashmir Files cinema hall me hi dekhna’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal made a comment against promoting The Kashmir Files in the capital on Thursday. The Delhi CM said the BJP MLAs demanding The Kashmir Files be made tax-free in Delhi should upload the movie on YouTube and make it free for all. In a tweet hours later, The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher asked everyone to watch the film only in theatres. Also read: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri says 'people who support terrorist groups are the ones criticising the film'

Late Thursday, Anupam wrote on Twitter in Hindi, “Ab to dosto #TheKashmirFiles cinema hall me hi jaake dekhna. Aap logo ne 32 saal baad #KashmiriHindus ke dukh ko jaana hai. Unke saath huye atyachar ko samjha hai. Unke saath sahanubhooti dikhai hai. Lekin jo log is tragedy ka mazaak uda rahe hain, kripya unko apni taakat ka ehsaas karayein. #Shame (Now friends, watch The Kashmir Files only in theatres. You have become aware of the pain of Kashmiri Hindus after 32 years. You have felt the torture they went through. You have expressed sympathy for them. But those who are making fun of this tragedy, please make them feel your power. #Shame)."

He also shared a collage of his stills from the film. Anupam Kher plays a Kashmiri Pandit named Pushkar Nath Pandit in The Kashmir Files. The film is based on the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in then Jammu and Kashmir in 1990.

During his speech, the Delhi CM said, "They (BJP) are demanding that the movie be declared tax-free in Delhi. Upload it on YouTube, the movie will become free and everyone will be able to watch it." He further said, “Some people are earning crores in the name of Kashmiri Pandits and you (BJP) have been sticking posters of the film.”

Later in the statement, he appealed to the BJP MLAs not to promote film. "Do whatever you want to do, but for the sake of god, stop wasting your time and position to promote this movie. It doesn't look good for the position you command. Don't act like children on the internet, please." the statement quoted him as saying.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON