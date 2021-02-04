IND USA
Kareena Kapoor's due date is in February.
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor says she's having a sugar rush, digs into box of Nutties: 'Reliving my childhood, ufff yummm'

  Kareena Kapoor, who is due in February, shared a picture of a box of Nutties and mentioned how she was having a sugar rush.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:13 PM IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of a box of Nutties chocolate. She also said how it had brought back memories from her childhood.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Reliving my childhood, uff yummm." She also wrote "suger rush" on the picture. The picture showed a person holding a box.

All through her pregnancy, Kareena has been staying busy with work, spending time with family and also going on a vacation. Her Instagram has many pictures of her shoots for a number of brands.

Kareena shared a picture of Nutties and said she was having a sugar rush.


Kareena has also socialized with friends and family through this period. Bonding with her girl gang and sharing a picture, she had written: "It’s been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings PS: #Fortune you have been kind #FortuneNights #EndOfAnEra #KaftanSeries." In the picture, we can see Karisma Kapoor, Amrita and Malaika Arora.

Prior to that around Christmas too she had shared pictures with family. Sharing one where most members of the Kapoor clan was present, she had written: "The tradition continues... and so does the screaming... la familia forever... All covid tested rocking and rolling... Merry Xmas people..."

Kareena had stayed connected with her fans by sharing pictures from her holiday in Dharamshala with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur too. From lazy walks on the streets of Dharamshala to pottery-making session at Dharamkot with son Taimur, she shared them all.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photo shoot, says ‘I don’t want to be defined by where I come from’

Another matter that kept Kareena busy through the last few months was moving into her new home. She had even shared a picture and had written: "Door to new beginnings." Her sister Karisma too had shared a picture from the terrace and said: "New beginnings always special #specialevening #familylove."

In an interview to Times of India, Kareena's designer Darshini Shah talked about the house she has made for the family. ""Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. The new house has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way.

Like their Fortune Heights’ home, even their new house has a library, artworks, antiques, candles, a certain kind of furniture. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone."

Kareena Kapoor wished her cousin Armaan Jain on his wedding anniversary.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child.
Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan play a game of cricket. (Varinder Chawla)
Konkona Sensharma responded to the tweets by the film fraternity and cricketers on the ongoing farmers' protest.
Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr.
Kareena Kapoor's due date is in February.
Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have very hectic work schedules.
Farah Khan Ali criticised Bollywood celebrities' 'India against propaganda' tweets.
Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have been in a war of words ever since the latter called her and Swara Bhasker ‘B grade actresses’.
Hrithik Roshan has worked with his father, Rakesh Roshan, in a number of films including Koi Mil Gaya and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
Tahira Kashyap has shared a poem about embracing scars like a badge of honour.
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rohan Shrestha.(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Tiger Shroff's new video has even surprised his mom and sister.
Sanjay Dutt has returned to work.
Kartik Aaryan shared pictures with his team.
Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s pairing in Munna Bhai movies is popular with the fans.
