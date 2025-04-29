Preity Zinta apologises to fan after lashing out on his ‘are you joining BJP’ query: ‘I have PTSD from this question’

Actor Preity Zinta is tired of every move of hers being interpreted through a political lens, which she believes is robbing her of life's simple joys. Now, she's setting the record straight about whether she has any plans to join the BJP or any political party anytime soon. Also read: Preity Zinta hits back at troll accusing her of ‘usurping public money’: ‘Any news about me & any bank loan is fake’ At the moment, Preity is working on her comeback to the big screen after a seven-year hiatus.

Preity Zinta sets the record straight

Preity revealed whether she will be associated with the political party soon or not during an AMA session on X, formerly known as Twitter.

When a social media user asked her if she is planning to join BJP in the near future, Preity responded, “That’s the problem with people on social media, everybody has become so judgemental off late”.

"As I said earlier, going to a temple / Maha Kumbh and being proud of who I am & my identity does not equate with me joining politics or for that reason BJP. Living outside India has made me realise the true value of my home country & like everyone else I do appreciate India & all things Indian much more now️,” she added.

Following the response, the social media user shared that he asked the question out of curiosity due to her recent tweets and public appearances. He clarified that his question wasn't meant to be judgmental, “but rather a genuine inquiry from a keen follower”.

At that point, Preity shared that simple joy is being taken away from her by implying her choices are politicised.

She replied, “I’m sorry if I sounded abrupt ! I have PTSD from this question. Appreciate your clarification (folded hand emoji) After becoming a mom & living in a foreign country I wanna make sure my kids don’t forgot they are half Indian. Since my husband is agnostic we are bringing up our kids as Hindus. Sadly, I am facing constant criticism & this simple joy is being taken away by my choice being politicised all the time. I feel I need to keep answering for being who I am or having pride in teaching my kids about their roots & religion... Chalo time to move on …Sending you lots of love n best wishes”.

The actor got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016. On November 11, 2021, they welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.

Preity Zinta set for Bollywood comeback

At the moment, Preity is working on her comeback to the big screen after a seven-year hiatus. She was last seen in the movie Bhaiaji Superhit, which was released in 2018. She will next be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film also features Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal in key roles.