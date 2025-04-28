Preity Zinta hits back at troll accusing her of ‘usurping public money’: ‘Any news about me & any bank loan is fake’

In February, after Congress Kerala claimed that Preity Zinta had given her social media account to a political party to get her ₹18 crore loan "written off", Preity clarified that the loan had been paid off over a decade ago. Now, during an AMA session on X, the actor reacted to an X user asking why she doesn't feel guilty about using public money. (Also Read: Proud Preity Zinta showers praise on Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, calls them ‘the base of Punjab Power’) Preity Zinta calls her loans being written off fake news.

Preity Zinta hits back at troll

An X user asked Preity during the AMA session, "Hey! How many loans have been written off for you till date? Why don’t you have any scruples about using your position to usurp public money?" Replying to them, the actor wrote, "You sound like all those people out there that consume fake news and believe it to be true. For the last time, any and every news item that you have read about me and any bank loan — ₹18 crore, ₹1.5 crore or any other crore — is all FAKE NEWS. Hope that clears any doubt in your mind. How the media got it wrong, I don’t know, but I’m sure there’s more to it than just misreporting."

In February, sharing a report which also featured Preity's photo, Congress Kerala tweeted, "She gave her social media accounts to BJP and got ₹18 crore written off, and the bank collapsed last week. Depositors are on the streets for their money." In response, Preity called it "vile gossip" and wrote on X, "No, I operate my social media accounts myself, and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me."

She added, "I’m shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news and indulging in vile gossip and clickbait using my name and images. For the record, a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK — over 10 years ago. Hope this clarifies and helps so there are no misunderstandings in the future (folded hands emoji)."

Preity Zinta's upcoming film

Preity will be making her comeback to the big screen after a seven-year hiatus. She was last seen in the movie Bhaiaji Superhit, which was released in 2018. She will next be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film also features Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal in key roles.