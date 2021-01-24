Preity Zinta gives her approval to Mumbai Police’s traffic advisory: ‘Paune Gyarah Baje Dono Ghar Pe Chale’
Preity Zinta has endorsed Mumbai Police's way of sharing their advisory about the 11 pm deadline. Partying in the city is prohibited post 11 pm as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic. The Mumbai Police has turned Preity and Saif Ali Khan's song What’s Goin’ On into a traffic advisory with a bit of editing to send across the message.
Sharing it on Twitter, Mumbai Police wrote, “Play it 'pretty safe' and leave the party before 11! #SafetyDeadline #TakingOnCorona.” It shows a still of Preity and Saif from their 2005 film Salaam Namaste, edited with masks on their faces. It comes with an edited version of the film’s song, What's Going On? It says, “Paune Gyarah Baje Dono Ghar Pe Chale That’s What’s Goin’ On.”
Promoting the same on her Instagram page, Preity wrote, "Mumbai police is right. Don’t stay out too late, wear masks and stay safe folks #Ting." Her fans loved the new Mumbai Police directive and reacted to it in similar fashion. A fan wrote, “Play it Pretty & Saif.” Another said, “Because 'humberrrr' wanted to have Ben & Jerry’s rich dark Belgium chocolate ice cream.”
Directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, Salaam Namaste was filmed entirely in Australia. It was Saif and Preity’s fourth film together and also starred Arshad Warsi and Jugal Hansraj. What’s Goin On was sung by Kunal Ganjawala and Sunidhi Chauhan and featured Preity as a pregnant woman as she roams around on the streets around midnight.
Meanwhile, Preity has been living with her husband Gene Goodenough in New York since many years. She often posts pictures and videos from her life in the pandemic.
Reflecting on life in 2020, Preity had penned a note on the New Year’s eve along with a selfie with her husband. She had written, “This year has been tough. It tested us mentally & physically, troubled us & pushed everyone in a corner. It also made us realise, no matter what the situation, the human spirit will triumph. We learnt to be grateful for the little things, learnt to appreciate our families, our homes & the simpler things in life. We also learnt to respect & appreciate our surroundings & Mother Nature. As we say goodbye to this year I’m grateful to all my friends, my family & to all my supporters for the constant love & encouragement throughout this year. I just wanted to say a heartfelt THANK YOU 🙏 to all of you. I love you guys. Just as the sun sets It rises again & with it, it brings a promise of Hope, of positivity & of love. Here’s wishing all of you loads of love, positivity, light and hope in the new year. Take care , stay safe and be happy always. Love you all . #Happynewyear #Patiparmeshwar #2021 #Goodbye2020 #Ting.”
