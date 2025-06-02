Preity Zinta goes ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’ as Punjab Kings enters IPL final, celebrates win over Mumbai Indians

Actor and Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta is overjoyed that her team is heading to the IPL finals after a decade. Punjab Kings triumphed over Mumbai Indians on Sunday in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On Monday, Preity posted a series of pictures of her team players after the intense game to celebrate the big win ahead of the finals. (Also read: IPL Final: Shankar Mahadevan to pay tribute to Indian armed forces with sons at closing ceremony) Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta meets with her team's players at the end of second Qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (AFP)

Preity Zinta's Instagram post

Preity shared a series of pictures to celebrate her team's hard-earned victory after the match. The first picture had Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis taking a moment to reflect on the game. Another picture saw Yuzvendra Chahal fist-pumping after taking the crucial wicket of Suryakumar Yadav.

In the caption, Preity wrote, “Wow what a win Punjabi aa gaye oye (red heart emoticon @punjabkingsipl.” She also added hashtags which were PBKSvMI, IPL2025, Sadda Punjab and Bas Jeetna Hai.

About the IPL final

After Sunday's match, Punjab Kings are headed to the IPL finals for the first time in 11 weeks. Shreyas Iyer played a crucial role in this win to score 87*(41) as PBKS chased down 204 against Mumbai. In the dressing room celebrations afterwards, Iyer cut a cake along with Punjab owner Ness Wadia to celebrate Punjab’s second IPL final appearance.

The IPL 2025 is guaranteed to have a new winner this time. The final will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Preity is poised to make a comeback to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial venture, Lahore 1947. The project marks her return to the silver screen after a hiatus. Lahore 1947 is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, and also stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.