Preity Zinta on being missing from Bollywood: ‘I am not into selling myself'
Preity Zinta has no complaints about being away from the film industry. The actor, who was one of the most popular faces on screen in the 2000s, was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit (2018) after a hiatus of several years.
In an interview, Preity said that she has been away from Bollywood because she is ‘not into selling (herself)’. She added that she has never been one to pay for media coverage.
Talking to SpotboyE, Preity said, “I am not the kind of person who will stand up and complain about anything. I have no complaints against anyone. If I’ve been away from the entertainment industry it’s because I am not into selling myself. You won’t see me buying space to get written about. I want to be appreciated for the work that I do.”
Preity made her debut with a small role in Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se, after the film she was supposed to be launched in, Shekhar Kapur’s Tara Rum Pum Pum, was shelved. She has starred in a number of successful films, including Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.
In 2013, Preity turned producer with Ishkq in Paris, in which she also starred. However, the film fared poorly at the box office. After its release, she made cameo appearances in Happy Ending and Welcome to New York.
Preity made a comeback after several years with the much-delayed Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. The film, which also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade, was a box office disaster.
Meanwhile, Preity has been busy with the Indian Premier League and her Kings XI Punjab team. Rumours suggest that she is producing the Hindi adaptation of successful British series, The Night Manager, for a digital platform. Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan has given his nod to the show.
Sidharth Malhotra turns a police officer on sets of Thank God, see pic
- Sidharth Malhotra has shared a picture from the sets of Thank God and joked that he was going to meet filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is known for his penchant for using swanky cars in his films.
