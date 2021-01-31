Happy birthday Preity Zinta: Did you know her decision to enter Bollywood was based on a coin flip?
Preity Zinta, one of the most popular Bollywood actors of the 2000s, would not have taken up a career in films if a coin toss had gone differently. She was offered Shekhar Kapur’s Tara Rum Pum Pum and left the decision to fate.
As Preity turns 46, here is the story of how she might not have taken up the offer, ‘just for style’, if the tails side of the coin would have come up.
On Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, Preity said, “It sounds like the perfect story, but no. I think when I met Shekhar, when he wanted to sign me up for Tara Rum Pum Pum, I was just like this little kid looking at Shekhar Kapur. And I just wanted to be cool, so I said, ‘Okay, if it's destiny then I’ll just flip this coin. I said, ‘Heads, I will take film as a career and tails, I won’t’.”
When Simi asked Preity what she would have done if she got tails, she replied, “I wouldn’t have signed that film. I promise you.” Simi looked disbelieving and asked Preity if she really took a film offer so lightly, to which she smiled, “Just for style, anything for style at that point.”
Also read: Did Coldplay and Avicii write the lyrics of this Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na song? YouTube description says so
Tara Rum Pum Pum got shelved and Preity eventually made her Bollywood debut with Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se. Years later, Ta Ra Rum Pum was made by a different director, Siddharth Anand, and with a different cast - Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Preity said that it was ‘destiny’ that she was not a part of Tara Rum Pum Pum. On being asked if she was hurt about not being approached for the film, she said, “For once I was quiet. The only thing that came out from my mouth was, ‘Oh’. Years ago, I went around telling everyone that I’m doing a film titled Tara Rum Pum Pum. Now I can’t.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you know Preity's decision to enter Bollywood was based on a coin flip?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif shows crazy new way of tying your hair, can you figure it out?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun and Natasha will start their new life in this beautiful home. Watch video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya Om: I’ll prefer to wait than do just anything
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Even if a bad film is released in 5000 screens, it will make 20-30 crore on day one
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Henna artist Veena Nagda reveals what Ranveer-Deepika told her at their mehendi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darshan Kumaar: You need to have patience, work hard for Aashrams and Avrodhs to happen to you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fan's music video on 'Sherni Kangana' impresses actor: 'Your love is all I have'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zareen on comparisons to Katrina: 'No filmmaker wants to work with a duplicate'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SRK's fans share videos of action scenes being shot for Pathan in Dubai. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan is amazed as Sussanne Khan works on an interior design project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hansal Mehta jokes about his mistakes: Supporting Hazare and making Simran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi cheers as Shanaya makes Instagram account public
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty reveals her 'dream mom-in-law', gossips about Raj Kundra. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renee Sen praises actor Darsheel Safary, calls him 'an amazing friend'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox