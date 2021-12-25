Preity Zinta says she's 'home alone' on Christmas, replies when a fan asks why

Actor Preity Zinta shared a picture from her Christmas celebration on Instagram with her husband Gene Goodenough and her mother Nilprabha Zinta. Last month, Preity and Gene welcomed their twins with Jai and Gia.

Sharing a picture with Gene and her mother, she wrote, “Wishing you all a Merry, happy & a safe Christmas from my family to yours. This year it’s just mom, us and the twins. Feels strange to be home alone on Christmas but it was the safest option looking at the current situation. I’m so grateful to spend so much quality time with my family. Loads of love & light to all of you. Stay safe everyone. #Merrychristmas #ting."

Author Deanne Pandey commented on the photo and said, “Merry Christmas @realpz wish mom from me too & family & mostly the little munchkins."

A fan commented on her picture, “Home alone? You have mom, both of you and the twins.” Preity replied to the fan's comment: “We usually have a lot of family members for Christmas so yes, just us feels like home alone.” While another fan asked Preity to post pictures with her twins. The fan wrote, “You should've posted the pictures of the twins also.”

In November, the couple welcomed their twins Jai and Gia. The actor posted a selfie with Gene and captioned the post, ''Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

She added: "We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia."

