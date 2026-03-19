Prem Chopra recalls why he couldn't attend weddings, family functions without scaring female guests: Dad had to explain…

Veteran actor Prem Chopra walked down memory lane and recalled how, during his career, he couldn't attend weddings and family functions without scaring female guests as he played the roles of villains. Speaking with Hollywood Reporter India, Prem said that his father had to explain to the guests that he was a good person. Prem Chopra, in a career that spans over six decades, has been part of 380 films. (PTI)

Prem Chopra recalls why going to functions earlier was difficult In most of Prem's films, he played a villainous character. Sharing how his choice of roles in reel life made social life difficult in real life, the actor said, "My father had to explain to them that I am a good person."

Prem also said that veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda once got petrified that he refused to enter his grandaunt's home as he had seen "Prem Chopra's shoes".

When Prem spoke with HT about his choice of roles Speaking with Hindustan Times in 2017, Prem had spoken about why he chose to do villainous roles. He had said, "Like most actors, I wanted to be a hero when I started. Initially, I played the lead in a couple of Punjabi movies, which did well. But the Hindi movies in which I was the hero or one of the central characters were not as successful. You do not get many chances in this industry if your films flop. I was then offered negative roles, which I took up, and they worked magic."

"Men would hide their wives when they saw me. I would often go talk to them, and they were always surprised when they found out that I was just a regular guy, as good as any of them," he had added.

"People in those years were not as emancipated as they are now. The audience today has started to differentiate between the character and the actor. And they appreciate a good performance for what it is. Earlier, it was very difficult for an on-screen villain to play a good guy or a hero to be a negative character. People did not accept it," the actor had said.