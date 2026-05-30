‘Premanand Ji Maharaj is fine and resting in ekanth’: Esha Gupta slams false reports about his health

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Gupta shared, “Radhe Radhe. Quick update! Premanand Ji is just fine and just resting in ekanth. Please stop spreading false and negative news! To all his daily followers, continue your daily sadhna and let's pray for all! Radhe Radhe."

Premanand Maharaj , a Vrindavan-based spiritual leader, has been one of the prominent, revered icons for spiritual guidance. For some time now, he has been facing serious health challenges involving his kidneys. After Premamand Maharaj suspended regular padyatra and personal meetings with devotees, rumours about his present health started floating on social media. Actor Esha Gupta has now cleared the air on Premanand Maharaj's health, sharing that he is doing fine.

In a video shared by YouTuber Elvish Yadav last year, Premanand Ji had said, “Ab swasth kaise thik hoga, dono kidney fail hai.” (How will my health get better now? Both my kidneys have failed) Even in Premanand Ji's recent videos, his face appears to be visibly swollen and red, suggesting the toll his kidney condition has taken on his well-being. As per ABP Live, he also undergoes full-day dialysis. He has also denied requests for kidney donation from devotees.

Premanand Maharaj is reportedly ailing with a genetic disease called polycystic kidney disease (PKD). As per the National Kidney Foundation, this disease causes fluid-filled cysts to grow in the kidneys. When too many cysts form or become too large, the kidneys can be damaged. Over time, cysts can take over the kidney, affecting its function and paving the way towards kidney failure.

Last year in October, spiritual leader Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri finally put an end to widespread rumours surrounding the health of Premanand Ji Maharaj. Speaking to the media, Dhirendra Shastri said, "Many rumours were being spread about his health, but he is fine now. I went to give him an invitation for the padayatra. He accepted our invitation and showered us with a lot of love."

About Premanand Maharaj Born Anirudh Kumar Pandey in Kanpur, popular seer Premanand Ji Maharaj renounced worldly life at 13, and joined the Radhavallabhi Sampradaya in Vrindavan, and devoted his life to Radha-Krishna.

Over the years, Premanand Ji Maharaj gained popularity for his spiritual wisdom, first in Vrindavan and then across India, according to his official website, Radha Keli Kunj. His teachings are delivered through satsangs and one-on-one sessions with the devotees.