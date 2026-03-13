'So many people come on set, do nothing and make money': Priyadarshan hates Bollywood's 'exhausting' entourage culture

In a career spanning four decades and 100 films, Priyadarshan has made films in several languages. After starting his career in Malayalam films, he entered Hindi cinema in the 90s. Since then, he has directed over two dozen Hindi films. Now, the veteran filmmaker is returning to Bollywood with three films over the next two years. However, in a recent interview, the 69-year-old admitted that he does not like everything about the Hindi film industry. Priyadarshan spoke about actors' entourages in Bollywood.

Priyadarshan on Bollywood's entourage culture Talking about what he does not particularly like about Bollywood in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Priyadarshan pointed to the industry's entourage culture. “I only get exhausted seeing the people around actors. On a floor, if I am working with three actors, I will see thirty people who are doing nothing and just standing around. I cannot see my visuals through the camera. They are blocking my view. I have never seen this in any other place than Bollywood,” he said.

Describing this trend as a recent development, Priyadarshan said it exhausts him. “So many people come onto the set, and they do nothing and make money. This is exhausting me. I hate it. It’s the only thing I dislike about Bollywood,” the filmmaker added.

The debate over entourages in Bollywood A lot has been said about the rising costs of actors’ entourages in Hindi cinema, often borne by producers. Many filmmakers have said that it is unfair for actors to bring large entourages to sets and events, and then charge producers and organisers for their ‘upkeep’. Last year, actor John Abraham had said, John added, “It’s already hurting Hindi cinema. At this point in time, we shouldn’t be paying people to act in films because we don’t justify those huge budgets, the huge fees that we get paid. We can’t load a film with entourage costs as well. It’s ridiculous. I don’t know if actors are thinking this way or is it their agent making them think differently.”