Priyanka Chopra aces dance moves, laughs and enjoys in rare footage from her acting training institute. Watch

Priyanka Chopra has remained one of the most popular actors in the industry over the years. While she has been away from sharing anything on social media since the New Year festive season, an old video of her from training days has surfaced. Her Mumbai acting institute, Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute, posted a rare throwback video of her. Also read: Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' New Year holiday in Cabo with daughter Malti and friends Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Heads of State and Jee Le Zaraa.

Priyanka Chopra's old dance video

In the video, Priyanka Chopra is seen wearing a blue top paired with black track pants. Rather younger-looking Priyanka was seen with her hair tied into a ponytail as she was effortlessly acing dance steps during a training session. She constantly smiled and giggled as she seemingly enjoyed her dance practice.

Sharing the video, the official Instagram account of the institute wrote in the caption, “Look what we found.” Reacting to it, a user commented, “Stunning... She got that star quality.” “Always full of fun,” added another one. Someone also said, “Half of Bollywood has come out from this institute or what?”

Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood debut

Priyanka rose to fame after becoming Miss World 2000. She made her acting debut with the Tamil film Thamizhan (2002). Her first Bollywood film was The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). She also starred in Andaaz (2003), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Aitraaz (2004), Don (2006), Fashion (2008), Barfi (2012), Mary Kom (2014), Bajirao Mastani (2015), The Sky Is Pink (2019) and The White Tiger (2021) among others.

In Hollywood, she has also appeared in Baywatch (2017), Isn't It Romantic (2019), and The Matrix Resurrections (2021). She also starred in the ABC thriller series Quantico as the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series.

Priyanka was last seen in Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolved around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka), of the global spy agency Citadel. Her last film was James C Strouse's Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan. Celine Dion was also a part of the film alongside Nick, who appeared in a special cameo role.

Priyanka will now be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. She also has Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba in the pipeline.

