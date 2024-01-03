Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' New Year holiday in Cabo with daughter Malti and friends. See pics

Priyanka Chopra rang in New Year 2024 with a group vacation to Cabo, Mexico, and was joined by husband-singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. New pictures from Priyanka and Nick's beach holiday have surfaced on fan pages. Priyanka wore a white swimsuit in some of the photos taken during her day out with Nick. Earlier, photos and videos of Nick and Priyanka's New Year's Eve party with her mother Madhu Chopra had also surfaced online. Also read: Priyanka Chopra celebrates New Year with Nick Jonas in Mexico Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's New Year holiday photo (right) from Cabo was shared on a fan page.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' holiday pics

Priyanka and Nick Jonas were seen in casuals in some of the photos shared from their beach day with family and friends in Cabo. Nick also appeared to be clicking pictures on his phone, seemingly of paparazzi filming him, Priyanka and others on the beach. Priyanka was in a black and white dress. She also carried daughter Malti in her arms in a few of the photos.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

More pictures of Nick and Priyanka Chopra hugging at their hotel on Tuesday were also shared on a fan page. Reacting to it, an Instagram user wrote, "My favourite power couple." Another said, "We need high quality pics with these two." A fan also said, “Finally! Looking hot, you both. Lots of love and best wishes for New Year 2024.”

How Priyanka Chopra rang in New Year 2024

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the New Year in Mexico with her mother Madhu Chopra as well as his brother, singer Joe Jonas, who split from actor-wife Sophie Turner last year. They were joined by Nick's eldest brother Kevin Jonas and his family as well as close friends. A video had surfaced featuring Nick and Priyanka’s New Year celebrations in Cabo. Priyanka and Nick could be seen wearing ‘Happy New Year’ glasses and celebrating with their close ones.

Priyanka Chopra's projects

Priyanka Chopra has a few projects in the making. These include Head of State with John Cena and also a Hindi movie, Jee Le Zaraa, which will reportedly also feature Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka had a busy 2023 with films such as Love Again and her much talked about show Citadel releasing. She was also seen supporting Nick Jonas as he toured the US for Jonas Brothers' concerts all through the year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place