Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta shower Dia Mirza with love as she ties the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lara Dutta Bhupathi have congratulated Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi on their wedding. The White Tiger star took to Twitter and Instagram and showered the newlyweds with love.
On Twitter, Priyanka replied to Dia's wedding photo thread and congratulated the couple. She said, "D & Vaibhav...So so happy for you. Congratulations to you both! Big hug and much love." Priyanka also commented on one of Dia's wedding photo posts on Instagram and said, "So happy for you D!! Congratulations." Dia thanked Priyanka for her wishes.
In a separate post featuring another photo from Dia and Vaibhav's wedding, Lara dropped a few heart emojis. Dia, Priyanka and Lara were crowned Miss Asia Pacific, Miss World and Miss Universe, respectively, in 2000.
Also Read: Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding conducted by priestess, fans say she is 'living feminism in true sense'
Priyanka and Lara weren't the only stars to have congratulated Dia and Vaibhav. Madhuri Dixit Nene also took to the comments section of Dia's Instagram posts and wrote, "Congratulations, Dia. Wish you both lots of happiness."
Dia's Thappad co-star Taapsee Pannu showered her with love and support. "All the love in the world for u D !" Taapsee commented on Instagram. Dia's friend Neha Dhupia wrote, "Love u D ... congratulations to the two of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @diamirzaofficial @vaibh_r love you loads our gorgeous bride."
Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot on Monday, February 15, in Mumbai. The couple exchanged their vows in the presence of their families and close friends. The wedding ceremony took place at Dia's residence. Following the ceremony, the couple greeted the media with Dia distributing sweets to the paparazzi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya drops gorgeous pics, BFFs Suhana, Shanaya can't stop raving about them
- Ananya Panday posted a bunch of new pictures on social media. Her besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were among those who praised her. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza looks ravishing in red in unseen new picture from wedding with Vaibhav
- An new picture of Dia Mirza and her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, at their wedding on Monday, has been shared online by actor Smriti Khanna. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi cries while singing for husband Ritesh
- Bigg Boss 14: Weeks after teasing and flirting with Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant was seen remembering her husband, Ritesh, and crying as she sang for him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Kareena prepares to give birth, parents Randhir, Babita spotted at church
- Kareena Kapoor's parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, were spotted at the Mount Mary Church on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta send Dia Mirza love as she marries Vaibhav Rekhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya-Abhishek spotted at airport, Navya to join family business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says she feels at home on the battlefield, finds 'solace in conflict'
- Sharing a new behind-the-scenes picture from her upcoming film Dhaakad, actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she thrives on conflict, and was 'born to fight'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey tests positive for Covid-19, says 'symptoms are mild'
- Actor Ranvir Shorey has said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is under quarantine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput grooves to Tunak Tunak Tun at friend's wedding, see pics
- Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput attended her bestie's wedding on Tuesday and has shared stunning pictures from the function.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia-Vaibhav's wedding conducted by priestess, fans hail actor's 'feminism'
- Dia Mirza has shared a number of pictures from her marriage to Vaibhav Rekhi, but one particular picture with the woman priest at the helm of affairs, has charmed the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya holds Aaradhya's hand as they leave airport, Abhishek follows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan stuns as she poses with friends in New York, fans say 'so glam'
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana channeled her glamorous self yet again and shared a set of gorgeous pictures on Instagram. The star kid is currently pursuing higher education in New York.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar captures Kriti Sanon in her Bachchan Pandey character's look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda hits back at troll who dared to attack her mother Shweta
- Navya Naveli Nanda stood up for her mother, and homemakers around the world, when a troll attacked her on Instagram. Here's her response to the person who implied that her mother, Shweta Bachchan, doesn't have a job.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not acting, Navya Nanda says she's ready to join dad in family business
- Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has said that she's ready to join her father Nikhil Nanda's business.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox