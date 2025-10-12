Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas serve couple goals in matching outfits at Diwali bash in New York. See pics

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The two often share glimpses of their adorable moments on social media, flaunting their strong bond. The couple recently attended a Diwali bash in New York and served couple goals as they twinned in ivory, shimmery outfits. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra served glam looks at Diwali bash.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas serving looks at Diwali bash

On October 11, Priyanka and Nick attended the All That Glitters Diwali Ball 2025 hosted by Anjula Acharia at the Lotte New York Palace. The couple made sure to turn heads with their coordinated festive looks that oozed glamour. Priyanka opted for an Indo-Western outfit — a white three-piece ensemble consisting of a sarong-style choli, a silver mirror-work jacket, and matching trousers.

She completed her look with a white furry purse, golden earrings, and a maang-tikka. Nick, on the other hand, looked dashing in a traditional white sherwani adorned with mirror work. The couple posed for the paparazzi before heading inside to enjoy the party. The party was also attended by Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Sidharth and others.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over how stunning the duo looked. One comment read, “They look gorgeous, but I have to say I like Nick in a sherwani more.” Another wrote, “They both look stunning.” One fan commented, “Ultimate couple goals,” while another said, “Beautiful couple.” Yet another user added, “Wow!” and one more wrote, “Priyanka is slaying.”

Priyanka had earlier also shared a picture from the Diwali bash, flaunting her outfit and mehndi, which she applied for Karwa Chauth. Apart from this, Priyanka also shared an adorable video in which she and Nick were seated in their car, with Nick removing pins from her hair while watching baseball as they made their way to the airport. The video left fans gushing about having a husband like Nick.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Priyanka has an exciting line-up of films ahead. She will next be seen in the action drama The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers and written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini. The film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison. She also has Citadel Season 2 in the pipeline.

Apart from these, Priyanka will soon make her long-awaited comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Said to be an action-adventure in the vein of Indiana Jones, the project is currently under production.