Priyanka Chopra arrives in Jaipur, shares a ‘gorgeous’ view from her bed. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film with SS Rajamouli, SSMB 29. The actor was recently spotted arriving in Jaipur and later shared pictures from her hotel room. She was mesmerised by the beauty of the city. (Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran praises Priyanka Chopra, says her acting in Barfi was the ‘finest’ in last 25 years) Priyanka Chopra spotted at Jaipur airport.

Priyanka spotted at Jaipur airport

On Sunday, Priyanka was clicked arriving at Jaipur airport. She looked stylish in a blue co-ord set, which she paired with a white tank top. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. The actor didn’t pose for the cameras but was seen waving at the paparazzi and smiling at them before getting into her car.

Priyanka Chopra shares pics from Jaipur

She later took to Instagram Stories and shared a view of the city from her hotel, captioning it "gorgeous." She also posted a video showing a painting in her room and said, "View from my bed, gorgeous." However, the reason behind Priyanka’s visit to Jaipur remains unclear.

Priyanka Chopra shares view from her bed in Jaipur.

Priyanka Chopra shares picture from Jaipur.

The actor was last seen in Odisha alongside SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, shooting for SSMB 29. The film’s cast also took photos with the locals and thanked them for their hospitality. The pictures surfaced on the internet, sparking excitement among fans about the project.

About SSMB 29

SSMB 29 is an upcoming Telugu-language action-adventure film written by V Vijayendra Prasad. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. It went on floors in January this year after a pooja ceremony. However, pictures from the ceremony were not released to keep Mahesh Babu’s look under wraps. The film marks Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s first collaboration and Priyanka’s comeback to Indian cinema.

Apart from this, fans will also see Priyanka in the American film Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She also has the Russo Brothers’ series Citadel 2 in the pipeline.