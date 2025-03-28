Prithviraj Sukumaran praises Priyanka Chopra, says her acting in Barfi was the ‘finest’ in last 25 years

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been busy promoting his highly anticipated directorial L2: Empuraan. The Mohanlal-starrer released in theatres on March 27. The actor recently also confirmed involvement in SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29, revealing he has been part of the project for over a year. The project stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. During the promotions for L2 Empuraan, Prithviraj shared a note for Priyanka and called her a fantastic actor. (Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran to star in SS Rajamouli’s Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra-starrer SSMB 29? Actor says this) Prithviraj Sukumaran has hailed Priyanka Chopra's performance in Barfi!

Prithviraj on Priyanka's performance in Barfi!

Prithviraj was in conversation with Instant Bollywood, where he shared a few words on Priyanka as an actor. When he was asked to name his favourite film of the actor, Prithviraj said, “Barfi! It is one of the finest performances by any lead actor- male or female- in Indian cinema, in the past 25 years."

'She did a mind-blowing job'

He went on to add how Priyanka had the harder role in the film and deserved more attention. “I know Ranbir’s performance was amazing, but I don’t think Priyanka’s was as spoken about as much as Ranbir’s. That character Priyanka did in Barfi was a very thin line to walk. An inch left or inch right, it really would have really fallen flat. But my God, she did a mind-blowing job,” he said.

Barfi! was directed by Anurah Basu and released in 2012. The film was critically acclaimed and became a box office success. Priyanka's performance in particular, of an autistic character named Jhilmil, received widespread acclaim, with many calling it the best of her career.

Meanwhile, several pictures and videos showcasing the grand set of SSMB 29 surfaced online earlier this month. The images featured Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Rajamouli posing with the people of Koraput. In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen signing a note that reads, "Dear Koraput, thank you for the warm hospitality. Looking forward to many such adventures. With love from the sets of SSMB-29." The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the cast of the film.