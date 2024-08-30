Priyanka Chopra channels ‘very demure, very mindful' energy with her new Vogue photoshoot, Nick Jonas goes wow. See pics

Priyanka Chopra has hopped on the globally raging “very demure, very mindful” bandwagon. The actor channelled that energy in her new photoshoot for Vogue, which she packed in on her recent short visit to India. (Also Read: The Rings of Power actor Ismael Cruz Cordova says he will pick Priyanka Chopra to fight army of Orcs) Priyanka Chopra in her new Vogue photoshoot

Priyanka's photoshoot

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share a few pictures from her Vogue photoshoot. In the first one, she looks away from the camera like a demure princess, wearing a translucent white top, silver necklace and earrings, and a short hairdo. The next picture is a close-up shot of half her face, with the focus on her left kohl-rimmed eye. In the third picture, she poses against a wall with red drapes hanging across its length. She wears a white shirt, black skirt and stilettos, and a white drape, with her hair tied up.

In the fourth picture, Priyanka closes her eyes and poses dramatically in a beige outfit with white designs, pairing it with a golden necklace and a matching drape that she holds up in her hand. She sports a golden backless outfit in the next one, matching it with a golden necklace and bangles, turning around while facing the camera. The last picture has her striking a pose in another golden-yellow outfit with a veil.

Priyanka captioned the post, “Very demure, very mindful. @VogueIndia, 2024. Wearing, Gorgeous, custom creations by some of India’s finest designers- Savio Jon, Amit Aggarwal, Tarun Tahiliani, Varun Bahl, Falguni Shane Peacock, Re-Ceremonial and Ashdeen. (black heart emoji).” Priyanka's husband and actor-singer Nick Jonas commented on her post, “Wow wow wow.” Actor Patralekhaa, most recently seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, also left a couple of fire emojis in the comments.

Priyanka's India visit

During her recent short visit to India, Priyanka attended her younger brother Siddharth Chopra's engagement ceremony with Neelam Upadhyaya, which took place on their late father's birth anniversary. Priyanka also attended a promotional event of her upcoming Marathi production Paani. She'll be next seen in The Bluff and Heads of State.