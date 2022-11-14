Priyanka Chopra dances to Mithun Chakraborty song in bathrobe. Watch

Priyanka Chopra was seen dancing to the Mithun Chakraborty song Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai in a new video. The actor, who was recently in India to promote her haircare brand, was joined by social media personality Ruhee Dosani as the two ‘cancelled plans of going out’ and changed into white bathrobes to pamper themselves at an impromptu girls’ night. Also read: Priyanka Chopra claps for Nick Jonas as he mentions her during concert, crowd cheers for them

On Saturday, Ruhee took to Instagram Reels to share a fun video with Priyanka Chopra, and wrote, “Staying in and doing self-care with your best friend… btw (by the way) do you prefer relaxing at home or going out?” The clip opens with Ruhee saying, “Priyanka, jaana hai kya aaj raat ko (you really want to go out tonight)?” Priyanka responds, “Waise hum log cab ka wait kar rahe hai na, and cab ne abhi cancel kiya, toh phir dusra cab dhundna padega (we were waiting for the cab, but the cab just cancelled, so we will have to look for another one now)…” Cutting her in, Ruhee asks, “Sun na… nahi jana hain na (listen, you don’t want to go, right)?” Priyanka looks happy and says, “Nahi jana hai Ruhee (I don’t want to go)… Ghar pe baithte hain (let’s stay at home).”

Soon, Mithun Chakraborty and Salma Agha’s iconic song Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai from teh film Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki (1984) plays as Priyanka and Ruhee, who were dressed in party clothes, change into bathrobes. Priyanka is also seen wearing a pair of black sunglasses along with Ruhee as the two indulge in self-care. They try out a range of hair products inside a bathroom all while dancing to Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai. Priyanka also used a guitar during their dance performance that was shot inside a hotel room. Many fans and celebs reacted to the video. Actor Elli AvrRam wrote, “Best.” A comment read, ‘So cool.” A fan commented, “I watched this over 100 times… love Priyanka Chopra.”

Earlier this month, Priyanka had arrived in Mumbai after a gap of three years. During her stay in Mumbai, Priyanka was busy with promotional events for her haircare brand. She later travelled to Lucknow, where she stepped out on field trips for UNICEF as their goodwill ambassador. after returning to LA, Priyanka had shared a photo of herself with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in her arms, and singer-husband Nick Jonas by their side. The actor captioned the post, "Home." She returned to the US after being in India for almost a week.

