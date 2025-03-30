Priyanka Chopra feasts on samosa, finds a new friend in Jaipur; see pics from her regal stay

On March 30, Priyanka Chopra arrived in Jaipur, stirring excitement among fans. The actor received a grand welcome at the hotel, and her latest pictures show her feasting on some Indian delicacies. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra arrives in Jaipur, shares a ‘gorgeous’ view from her bed. Watch) Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her regal stay in Jaipur.

Priyanka Chopra shares beautiful views from her hotel

Priyanka is currently enjoying her stay in the Pink City, Jaipur. The actor shared a video, giving a glimpse of the view from her room. She was admiring a peacock in her garden and said, “Good morning, friend.” Another picture showed her table filled with Bvlgari hampers, muffins, and macarons.

Priyanka Chopra gets a grand welcome in Jaipur.

Priyanka Chopra finds a new friend in Jaipur.

Priyanka Chopra's regal stay in Jaipur.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys samosas

She then went on to share a glimpse of her regal stay with her fans, including a video featuring a traditional Rajasthani artist playing a soothing flute. Not only that, but the actor was also seen flaunting the large swimming pool in her hotel and feasting on a traditional Rajasthani thali, which included samosas, tikkis, and more. She seems to be enjoying her royal stay.

Priyanka Chopra feasting on traditional Rajasthani thali.

Priyanka Chopra shares a video of flute artist in Jaipur.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s yet-untitled film, SSMB 29, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is said to be an action-adventure, similar to Indiana Jones. Written by Rajamouli’s father, V. Vijayendra Prasad, the film is currently in production. This will mark Priyanka’s grand comeback to Indian cinema.

Apart from this, Priyanka has several Hollywood projects in the pipeline. She will be seen sharing the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena in Heads of State. The film also stars Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, and Carla Gugino. The release date is yet to be announced. She will also return as Nadia in the Russo Brothers’ American web series Citadel 2. The shoot for Season 2 of the spy action series was wrapped up in late November 2024, and its release date is yet to be finalised.