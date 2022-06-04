Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a surprise in Vegas, fans call her ‘a supportive wife’. Watch

Priyanka Chopra recently gave a surprise to husband Nick Jonas who flew to Vegas for a concert. Nick shared a video on Instagram of how Priyanka gave him a sweet surprise in his hotel room. She reacted to the video on her Instagram Stories along with a motivational reply. Also read: Priyanka Chopra hears Choli Ke Peeche playing at a distance from Los Angeles home, asks ‘Why wasn’t I invited?'

The video shared by Nick shows a glimpse of a hotel room where he finds balloons and champagne and a message from Priyanka written on a white board. The message read, ‘Vegas residency baby crush it! Wish I could be there! Love, Pri’. He can be heard saying in the video, “So powerful, so nice. Thanks babe!”

As Priyanka's fanpage shared the video on Instagram, fans of the couple reacted to it in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Awww cuties!! Love a supportive wifey. I hope she can get to one of the concerts, love these two!" Another wrote, “I hate she can’t be there. I’m guessing she is still filming, I know she hates missing out. They do the sweetest things to show support & love for each other.. These haters need to realize how much they love each other & happy they are. People have no business controlling you saying that they should be w/other people, hope for cheating/split & saying they are ruining their lives because of the significant other. Those fans just need to move on if they disapprove everything their fav does.” One more fan commented, “Aww, Hopefully she can go tomorrow or next weekend. We need their pics ,it's been a while.”

Reacting to the video, Priyanka wrote, “Your biggest fan, I love you jaan! Crush it! @nickjonas. Who is gonna be in Vegas tonight?”

Priyanka was recently shooting for the web series, Citadel. She had been giving regular updates from the shoot on Instagram with pictures of her injured look created with makeup. Nick had even gifted her a new customised car for her ride on the sets. The car had 'Mrs Jonas' written on it. She posted a photo of herself from the car and called Nick the ‘Best husband’.

