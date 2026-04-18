Priyanka Chopra gives peek into her India diaries: From eating at local dhaba to watching Sridevi, Salman Khan films

Priyanka Chopra is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her everyday life with her Instagram followers. On April 18, the 43-year-old actor treated fans to a weekend photo dump, offering a peek into her recent days through a mix of candid and behind-the-scenes moments. Captioned “Some here… some there…,” the post brings together snapshots from different parts of her routine. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra reflects on her journey from winning Miss World to motherhood in nostalgic post: ‘My life changed when…’ )

Priyanka Chopra offers fans a glimpse into her life

Priyanka Chopra's weekend photo dump features family fun and classic film nostalgia. (Instagram/@priyankachopra)

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The carousel opens with a mirror selfie that appears to be taken in a prep or recovery setting, hinting at the physical demands of her work. Dressed in activewear with visible support gear.

The post then shifts to more personal frames, including sweet, relaxed moments with friends and family. Another image shows Priyanka during a flight with close companions, capturing a relaxed side of her life away from work.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the standout frames features her enjoying time in the water with family, rounding off the post on a light and candid note. Among the photos, she also shared a still featuring Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, hinting at her love for classic cinema. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the standout frames features her enjoying time in the water with family, rounding off the post on a light and candid note. Among the photos, she also shared a still featuring Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, hinting at her love for classic cinema. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Priyanka’s post also included glimpses of other films and songs she enjoys, with visuals from iconic movies, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, featuring Madhuri Dixit, and Mr India, which showed the late Sridevi dancing to I Love You in the background. In a few frames, she is seen swimming and even indulging in raw mangoes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka’s post also included glimpses of other films and songs she enjoys, with visuals from iconic movies, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, featuring Madhuri Dixit, and Mr India, which showed the late Sridevi dancing to I Love You in the background. In a few frames, she is seen swimming and even indulging in raw mangoes. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle: ‘Feel like losing a piece of your childhood…’ )

On the work front

Priyanka was last seen in The Bluff, which began streaming on Prime Video on February 25. She will next be seen in Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027. The film marks Priyanka's return to Indian cinema after nearly a decade. She will also appear in the second season of the web series Citadel, continuing her presence in international streaming projects.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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