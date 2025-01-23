Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga ‘honoured’ by Anuja's Oscar 2025 nomination: ‘A privilege to share this story’

The short film Anuja, directed by Adam J Graves, was nominated for Best Live Action Short at the 97th Academy Awards. Heavyweights like Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Mindy Kaling have backed the poignant tale. (Also Read: Oscars 2025 full list of nominations: Anuja bags historic nod for India, The Brutalist and Emilia Perez dominate) A still from the Oscar-nominated film Anuja.

Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga react to the nomination

Priyanka called Anuja being nominated for the Oscars an ‘incredible moment’, saying, “Anuja being nominated for an Oscar in the Best Live Action Short Film category is such an incredible moment. This film is a beautiful reminder of the power of storytelling—how it can shine a light on love, family, and resilience in the most authentic way.” She shared that she was ‘proud’ of the director and ‘moved’ by Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag’s performances, adding, “It’s an honor for me to be part of this journey alongside our amazing partners—Suchitra Mattai Studio, Mindy Kaling, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Shine Global.”

Guneet spoke about the honour and said, “Incredibly honoured for this nomination at the 97th Oscars. It is a privilege to share the story of Anuja, representing the work of Salaam Baalak Trust India - the voice of countless youth who bravely face formidable circumstances every day. Even through unimaginable odds, they show us there is reason to smile. Director Adam J Graves and Producer Suchitra Mattai have poured their hearts into this.” She added that the nomination is a ‘testament to how we can cross borders, collaborate, and bring honest stories to life’ thanking Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for their support.

Anuja on Netflix soon

Anuja has the backing of a team of producers: Suchitra, Mindy, Guneet, Krushan Naik, Aaron Kopp, Devananda Graves, Michael Graves, Ksheetij Saini and Alexandra Blaney. Priyanka and Anita Bhatia are on board as executive producers. Co-executive producers include Archana Jain, Susan MacLaury, and Albie Hecht. The film explores Mira Nair’s Salaam Baalak Trust, a nonprofit empowering street and working children, with lead actor Sajda, herself a beneficiary.

Monika Shergill, VP of Content at Netflix India, spoke about the nomination and said, “It is an honour to bring a beautiful, homegrown film like Anuja to audiences around the world. We hope this powerful story of resilience and redemption resonates with hearts everywhere and brings India another Oscar after The Elephant Whisperers. Congratulations to the incredible team behind this heartening tale of sisterhood.” Anuja will stream soon on Netflix.